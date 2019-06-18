Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Seiders Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Lee Middleton Seiders

Obituary Condolences Flowers SEIDERS, Dorothy Lee Middleton Dorothy Lee Middleton Seiders, age 91, went to heaven on Saturday, June 15th. She was born in the house she grew up in to Bess & Cecil Middleton on July 17, 1927 in the Travis Heights neighborhood of Austin, Texas. Dorothy had one brother, John Cecil Middleton, and one sister, Katherine Ann Bradford. She was married to Weller Seiders, a 5th generation Austinite, for 62 years before his death 10 years ago. She and Weller both attended The University of Texas at Austin and were avid Longhorn fans. They were football and baseball season ticket holders and regular tailgaters at Scholtz Garden for decades. Dorothy was widely beloved, you rarely found her without an infectious smile. That's one reason she had so many friends from all parts of her life. She was a "people person" and loved a great party, and she loved to dance! Most recently, she lived at the Querencia at Barton Creek for seven and a half years where she was busy everyday and night socializing with her best friends and enjoying her "pink" palace condo. Dorothy, known as "Granny" to her family, loved to be a part of all the holidays and family birthdays. She loved her children Jack and wife, Peggy, and Jill and her husband, Jerry. Also, her grandchildren Chelsey Bryant and husband, Vernon, Chad Seiders and wife, Ruthie, and Jason Luce. She was so proud of her 9 great grandchildren. Wilson, Chandler and Bridget Bryant; Julian, Quincy and Wesley Luce; Sallie Ann, Katie, and Jack Weller Seiders. Granny loved to go to their sporting events and dance shows. She even became a great "texter" in order to keep up with her Generation Z great-grandchildren! Everyone was impressed how she could communicate an entire thought process through her expert use of emojis! Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will always remember their sweet Granny. Dorothy loved her church, Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church, and had many friends, especially the ministers Emily Wright and Stacy Ikard. She enjoyed worshiping and getting dressed up in her "bling" and new shoes going to church. She enjoyed her friends from Barton Hills Garden Club and Bridge Group where they played and lunched at Austin Country Club. She even had a dinner club that met at Rosie's Tamale House on Thursdays for decades! She never missed the Seiders Easter Egg Hunt and Annual Seiders Christmas Eve Party, which she attended for 73 years. There will be a visitation for Dorothy on Wednesday, June 19 from 6-8pm at Harrell Funeral Home on Frontier Trail. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church at 1:00pm with a reception following at the church parlor. Dorothy will be buried next to Weller at Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries