Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Rea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Louise Croom Rea

Obituary Condolences Flowers REA, Dorothy Louise Croom Dorothy Louise (Giberson) Croom Rea died on May 16, 2019. Dorothy, known to family and friends as Bobbie, was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Ross Charles Giberson and Margaret Endres Giberson. Bobbie's formative years were in South Texas. Her father wanted his children to have a better education than the Premont schools could provide so he converted a pickup truck into a "school bus" to transport his children, as well, as some other families, to Alice for their education. To further their public speaking skills he formed "The Bluebonnet Literary Society". The children memorized prose and recited in front of others in the community. Bobbie memorized and recited the Gettysburg Address and "The Cremation of Sam McGrew" which she could still recite today. Bobbie was one of four women to graduate from University of Texas Law School in 1949. She hung her shingle and took walk-ins because women were not hired as attorneys "unless they could take dictation and make coffee.". She practiced law from 1949 to 2007 when she semi-retired to practice law from home and be available for Sam's travel plans. Bobbie loved her profession and greeted each day with an anticipation of what challenges the day would bring. She continued probating and executing wills of longtime clients and friends. Bobbie married and had one son, Douglas, with her first husband David Lawton Croom. She obtained a divorce from him and sent R. Sam Rea, among other people, a divorce announcement stating she was now a "femme sole". Sam, whom she had dated earlier, while he was a law student and she was working at the law school, called her the evening he received his announcement and set a date for them to get together. He showered her with flowers prior to their first date, second time around, and the courtship began. They married two years later, Sam's first and only marriage. It was a true love story and she always felt blessed to have reunited with her first love. Bobbie and Sam began each day with breakfast in bed discussing how they would spend their day and planning for their next trip. The two enjoyed shooting sporting clays, scuba diving, the Opera, the Symphony, Ballet, Ballroom dancing, and fishing together. Their marriage was a continuous honeymoon. They were wed five months short of 30 years when he preceded her in death. Bobbie became a grandmother for the first time while diving with sharks in Walker's Cay. She decided her grandchildren would call her "Miss Bobbie" and he "Sir Sam" as they weren't 'old enough' to be grandparents. It was only in the last year she would tell her age and had quit whiting out her birthdate on her driver's license. Dorothy 'Bobbie' Rea was preceded in death by her husband R. Sam Rea, her parents and her brother Jack Blaine Giberson. She is survived by her son Douglas Croom, his wife Rachael and their children Travis Rea Croom, Tyler Lee Croom, and Mazette Louise Croom; her sister-in law Mary Rice Giberson; niece Marianne Giberson Henning, husband Dan; nephews Robert and wife Lisa Giberson; Richard Giberson; John and wife Angela Giberson, as well as, great nieces and nephews. "Growing old isn't for wimps," Dorothy Giberson Rea. In lieu of flowers, her family requests a contribution to The in her honor, from a member of the greatest generation to those brave Americans protecting our freedom today. phone# (877)832-6997 A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church, 5600 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin, TX 78732 at 2:00 on June 8, 2019 with a reception following at the church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.