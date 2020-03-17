|
PENN, Dorothy Louise Lindquist Dorothy Louise Lindquist Penn (Dottie) joined our heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Dottie was born in Dallas, Texas to Benton and Louise Lindquist on June 2, 1926. She graduated from Highland Park High School in Dallas and received her Business Administration degree from the University of Texas in Austin. Dottie met her husband, William Read Penn (Bill) at the University and they were married for sixty-four years until his death in 2012. They had three daughters, Kathy, Susan and Marilyn. Dottie and Bill enjoyed water skiing on Lake Travis and snow skiing with family and friends in Colorado. They traveled with their daughters throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada and they later traveled to many European countries with friends. Dottie and Bill enjoyed four couples' bridge clubs, playing tennis, and having dinner parties. For over sixty years, Dottie enjoyed her "sewing club" and her "hamburger club" with wonderful friends. She served on the Boards of the Junior League of Austin, Settlement Club, Advisory Board with Judges of Gardner-Betts Juvenile Facility, Austin Community Nursery School, Austin Child Guidance Center, Child and Family Services, Admiral's Club and Preschool Hearing Center. Dottie and Bill and family were members of University Presbyterian Church in Austin for over sixty years, where they taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sponsored the Senior High School Department and University student activities. She was an Elder, Moderator of Presbyterian Women's Council (with an Honorary Lifetime Membership) and a Circle Chairman for several years. In her final years, Dottie joined Tarrytown United Methodist Church. Upon moving to Westminster Manor, Dottie continued many lifelong friendships and made many new friends. Dottie is survived by daughters Kathy Penn, Susan French (Layne, Sr.), and Marilyn Richardson (West); grandchildren Jay Davis, Lauren Davis Hunt (Stewart), Rebecca French, Layne French, Jr. (Becca), Grant Richardson, and Adrienne Puckett (Neal); and great-grandchildren Harrison Hunt, Hallie Hunt, Ella Puckett, and Levi French; and many nieces and nephews. Dottie is predeceased by her husband, Bill Penn, her parents, Benton and Louise Lindquist, and her in-laws, Rhesa and Hildur Penn. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Settlement Club, or the charity of your preference. The family will hold a private burial on Wednesday. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. If you would like to receive further information about the memorial service, please go the Weed-Corley-Fish website: www.wcfish.com. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2020