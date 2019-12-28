|
LINAM, Dorothy Louise Mason Dorothy Louise Mason Linam (Dot) was born, December 26, 1926 and passed away Dec 22, 2019. She was born in Rockdale, Texas, the middle child of three born to Gordon Cecil Mason and Julia Pearl Roberts. Her siblings Gladys and Robert Cecil (Bud) predeceased her. Dorothy's Lewis ancestors settled in Central Texas (Fayette County) prior to the Texas Revolution. Other ancestors settled in Lee and Milam Counties. During the Great Depression, Dorothy, her siblings, and her mother lived with her grandparents in a small house in Rockdale. She said they never went hungry because her Granny had a milk cow, chickens and a garden but as with so many other Americans, life was not easy. She graduated from Rockdale High School and then followed her sister Gladys to Austin during World War II. Dorothy got a job at the Texas Liquor Control Board, now the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. During this time Dorothy met Dr. Bill Linam on a blind date. Bill had just graduated from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. They were married on July 21, 1945. Immediately after they married, Dot began working long hours with Bill to establish the veterinary practice. In 1946 daughter Sharon Lee Linam was born. Linda Sue Linam was born in 1949. Where the girls were concerned, Dot was always the first to volunteer for PTA, school field trips, and other activities. Since Dot was an expert seamstress Sharon and Linda were always dressed in the latest fashions. It is unfortunate that Dot's seamstress genes did not appear to be passed to the girls. Dorothy was a Texas Aggie supporter through and through. She, Bill, and other family members spent many a Saturday at Kyle Field or watching the Fightin' Texas Aggies in other sports as well. She loved it when she could show off a new piece of Aggie attire at her last home, Freedom House. She also could get rather pugnacious toward anyone who made disparaging remarks about her Aggies. After Bill's retirement in 1982, Dot and Bill traveled the world with friends. A young lady from Rockdale, Texas got to travel the world. How special is that? Dorothy is survived by daughter Sharon and husband Colonel Frank Holder (USAF Ret.) of San Antonio; daughter Linda Linam of Georgetown; granddaughter Shara Overstreet and husband Eddie of San Antonio; grandson Tyler Holder of Round Rock; granddaughter Amanda Soisson and husband Ryan of Austin; granddaughter Alicia Martindale and husband Mike of College Station. Her great-grandchildren, Devon Overstreet, Van and Cal Soisson, and Ava, Cooper and Jake Martindale, also survive her. She is also survived by three nieces and one nephew. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom House at Blue Skies over Texas in San Antonio, the Capital City A&M club, the Austin Humane Society or the Austin Animal Shelter. Pall bears will be Tyler Holder, Mike Martindale, Garnard Morrison, Devon Overstreet, Eddie Overstreet, and Ryan Soisson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas. Rev. (Dr.) Dale Schultz will be officiating. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 28, 2019