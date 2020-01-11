Home

THOMAS, Dorothy Louise On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Dorothy Louise Thomas, of Pflugerville ,Texas. A loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 72 Dorothy Louise Cummins was born on June 7, 1947 in Galveston, TX to Barry Max Cummins and Dorothy Ann Cummins. She married Jerald Lynn Thomas on October 14, 1965. Had three children Geraldine Louise, Patrick Lynn , and Loretta Jean. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, playing card games, cooking, listen to Elvis music, watching movies and bird watching chickens were her favorites Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Barry, her mother, Dorothy, sister Edna, brothers Bill, Barry, Clarence and George, her husband Jerald and Daughter Loretta. She is survived by her daughter Geraldine, son in-law Doyle, and son Patrick. Nine grandchildren, Christopher Wilkerson, Jesse Angold, Dorothy Albea, Angela Angold, Clara Massa, Doyle E. Massa, Stephanie Renee Thomas, Becky Lee Thomas and Patricia Ann Thomas. Her sisters Maxcine Fuller, Patricia Halla, Brother Frank Cummins. and neices and nephews. No funeral service will be held as her wishes were for people to see her in life not in death. Wake for family and friends will be: Saturday 1-18-2020 Time 6:00pm 6409 E. HWY 79, Milano Tx 76556
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020
