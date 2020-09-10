ALEXANDER, Dorothy Mae Age 96, of Buda died Thursday, September 3rd. She was born in Giddings, TX on November 1, 1923, a daughter of the late Erie Anna (Shields) and Stelley Bradshaw. Dorothy was the widow of Samuel Alexander, Jr. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/dorothyalexander
) will be 2PM on Saturday, September 12th at Bateman Memorial Christian Center in Giddings, TX. Interment at Pilgrim Rest Primitive Church Cemetery. There will be no Public Viewing. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX.. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.