LIND, Dorothy Mae Richard Dorothy Mae Richard Lind, 97 of Cedar Park, TX, formerly of Austin, TX, Passed peacefully to her heavenly home on September 28, 2019. Dorothy was born on July 3, 1922, in Pawnee, TX to Oscar Ed and Elsie Gustafson Richard. She was married to Martin Ewald Lind on December 8, 1940, at the First Evangelical Free Church in Austin, TX. Ewald and Dorothy were married for 55 years and had 5 Children. Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ewald, their infant son Edward, their infant great-grandson Greg Swoda, and her siblings, Carl Richard, Lois Adams and Rosalie Richard. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Shirley Stewart, Dalton Mogonye, Mervin Lind (wife Nancy), Janice Atkinson (husband Larry), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by 6 step great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 4, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, TX. Services will be at 10:00 AM on October 5, 2019 at Cook-Walden Chapel in Pflugerville. Interment to follow service at Cook-Walden Memorial Gardens. Dorothy's Family would like to express their utmost gratitude to her caregivers and the staff at Gracy Woods I Nursing Home, and to the staff of New Century Hospice at Gracy Woods. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Dorothy's name to the Evangelical Free Church Cemetery Association, 1520 Windsor Rd, Austin, TX 78703 would be appreciated.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 3, 2019