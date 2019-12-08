Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Flanagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Moody Flanagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Moody Flanagan Obituary
FLANAGAN, Dorothy Moody Dorothy Moody Flanagan was born April 28, 1928, in Austin, TX and passed away after a brief illness on November 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held December 21, 2019, at 11am in the chapel of Grace Presbyterian Church, Houston, TX. Dorothy graduated from Austin High School and received an Associate degree from Stephens College. She lived in Austin until 1980, when she and her husband Frank traveled for his work and then in retirement. In 1991, they settled in Marble Falls where they lived until 2009 when they moved to Houston. Dorothy loved gardening and cooking for friends and family. She was a gracious, loving woman who never met a stranger. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Flanagan and son-in-law Rick Vail. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Moody Henly, as well as daughters Elaine Wiswell Peterson & husband Bob, Laura Wiswell Vail, and Sharon Wiswell Mills & husband David. She also was blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Sugar". The family would like to thank Avanti Senior Living Towne Lake and Houston Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -