FLANAGAN, Dorothy Moody Dorothy Moody Flanagan was born April 28, 1928, in Austin, TX and passed away after a brief illness on November 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held December 21, 2019, at 11am in the chapel of Grace Presbyterian Church, Houston, TX. Dorothy graduated from Austin High School and received an Associate degree from Stephens College. She lived in Austin until 1980, when she and her husband Frank traveled for his work and then in retirement. In 1991, they settled in Marble Falls where they lived until 2009 when they moved to Houston. Dorothy loved gardening and cooking for friends and family. She was a gracious, loving woman who never met a stranger. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Flanagan and son-in-law Rick Vail. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Moody Henly, as well as daughters Elaine Wiswell Peterson & husband Bob, Laura Wiswell Vail, and Sharon Wiswell Mills & husband David. She also was blessed with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Sugar". The family would like to thank Avanti Senior Living Towne Lake and Houston Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 8, 2019