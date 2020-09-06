FISHER, Dorothy P. Age 78, of Austin, TX died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Dorothy was born January 23, 1942 in Georgetown, TX to Henry and Marie Anderson. As the daughter of an Army Air Force serviceman, she spent time growing up in many different places including San Antonio, TX, Great Falls, MT and Alaska. She was a proud graduate of the University of Texas at Austin's Plan II completing a double major in English and History. In 1975 Dorothy bought a tax service business which she ran for 36 years in Austin and tirelessly served many hundreds of loyal and grateful clients. Dorothy was known for her gentle, kind and joyful way. Her smile was known to light up a room for anyone who had the great fortune of spending time with her. She took great pleasure in collecting art, travelling extensively with her family, attending music concerts of all varieties, and viewing the many wildflowers of the Texas Hill Country every year. She was a loving mother and an unfaltering, unconditional caregiver. She always had a song in her heart and would share it with everyone. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, April S. Milek. Her family takes comfort knowing that she has been reunited with her daughter, Mittie Milek, her parents, and many other beloved relatives and friends. A small private service will be held. Our family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Poet's Walk - Cedar Park for their love, care and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to AGE of Central Texas at ageofcentraltx.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.