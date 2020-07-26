1/1
Dorothy Ruth Peterson
PETERSON, Dorothy Ruth Dorothy Ruth Peterson, 90, of Bastrop died Thursday, July 23rd. She was born in Cedar Creek, TX on July 27, 1929, a daughter of the late Cora (Trigg) and Dempey Wright. Mother Dorothy was the widow of Alcie Charles Peterson, Sr. She was a member of Bastrop Chapel Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Elder Vinnie Davis. Public Viewing 4PM-6PM on Friday, July 31st at Providence District Primitive Baptist Tabernacle in Cedar Creek, TX. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/dorothypeterson) on Saturday, August 1st at Bastrop Christian Outreach Center. Interment at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Creek, TX. Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Mother Dorothy Peterson had selected and pre-arranged her services with Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
