1/1
Dorothy Smith Derwin
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DERWIN, Dorothy Smith Dorothy Smith Derwin, 102, of Lampasas, passed away on September 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Street Church of Christ with a visitation an hour prior. Interment will be private. Dorothy was born on October 24, 1917, in Lometa, Texas to Steven and Effie Smith. Originally from Bell County, Dorothy's family moved to Lampasas County, where her father was a tailor. Her earliest childhood memories included her two half-brothers returning home from World War I ,and gleefully throwing her up into the air. She graduated from Lometa High School and her first job was delivering groceries for the Lometa grocery store. This was remarkable since Dorothy did not know how to drive, and groceries were delivered by car! She would practice driving in the alleyways behind storefronts in Lometa. She would giggle telling this story and say she may have hit a few boxes during those lessons. Times were tough during the Great Depression, and she made $ 1 a day. After working three years in the grocery business, her boss recommended that she enroll at Jackson's Business School in Lampasas. With an impeccable business reputation, the Mayor loaned her the tuition money, and her father and brother co-signed the note. Renting a room in Lampasas, she began her business education in September, 1941. In February 1942, Dorothy quit business school after the death of her father and took a job as Secretary of County Welfare and later Secretary to the County School Superintendent. This boss later became the County Judge and continued to employ her along with adding an additional attorney, Geron Crumley who worked with Dorothy for many years. She didn't retire until she was 74. She met a dashing young Bostonian, Walter, at a USO dance over at Fort Hood. She married Walter after World War II ended, in January 1946. Their marriage lasted 54 years until Walter passed away in February 1999. Dorothy and Walter were blessed with one daughter, who at age 38, was tragically killed in a car accident. She is survived by two granddaughters, Tanna Thompson, MD and Nikki Cheek who both reside in the Austin area; great-grandchildren, Hanna Denise Cheek, Abby Ociana Cheek, Grace LeeAnne Cheek, and Mackenzie Shaye Thompson. Additionally, she was loved by Mike and Diana Thompson, Dwayne Smurdon, and Brian Cheek. Dorothy was a faithful member of First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas and she enjoyed gardening, home demonstration club, and playing bridge with her friends. A special thank you to Mary Elizabeth McCann for your loving kindness and caring of Dorothy in her later years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to First Street Church of Christ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Street Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sneed Funeral Chapel - Lampasas
201 East 3rd St
Lampasas, TX 76550
(512) 556-1183
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sneed Funeral Chapel - Lampasas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 24, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
sue roe
September 24, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elizabeth Jones
September 23, 2020
I was a friend when we worked at the hospital as volunteers. Dorothy will be missed she was a lovely lady
Frances Higgins
Friend
September 23, 2020
Dorothy was a beautiful lady, inside and out. She had a delightful smile and her laugh was contagious. She was my sister in Christ and my "Wednesday Sister" - A group of single ladies thst would eat together on Wednesdays at different restaurants in town. I will miss her sweet presence.
May God richly bless you with comfort and peace. And may you find great joy in your memories.
Julia Phillips
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved