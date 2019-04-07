|
HOFFMAN, Dorothy Stearns Dorothy Stearns Hoffman (Dede), age 79, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1939 in New Britain, CT. She attended and graduated from Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, CT before her marriage in 1957. She is survived by her daughter Laura Barney and two sons, Eric Barney and Scott Barney. She has five grandchildren. Dede was preceded in death by her parents George and Barbara Stearns. Dede was an avid amateur golfer whose championships were many. She played in California, Indiana, Texas and Florida winning the state championship in Indiana, the Austin City championship five years in a row and the National Club Champions Tournament several times. Donations in her memory may be made to The First Tee of Greater Austin, 5501 Ed Bluestein Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 and/or Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78759.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019