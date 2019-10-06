|
|
SLUSHER, Dorothy Summers Dorothy May Summers was born in Roanoke, Virginia on June 1, 1930 to Jackson Claude Summers and Mamie Meador Summers. She passed away September 23, 2019. Dorothy was the youngest of six children four brothers and a sister. Her Daddy worked as a carpenter and coach car repairman at the Norfolk and Western Railroad in Roanoke. Mamie was a school teacher who left teaching when the kids began arriving. Claude was a Roosevelt and Truman Democrat who believed that the Democrats were the party of working people and the Republicans the party of the rich a lesson that stuck with the family. Claude's views strengthened during the Great Depression Dorothy's youngest childhood years. Claude was laid off at times and the family sold vegetables out of their garden to make ends meet. Dorothy though had a happy childhood, much of it centered around nearby Villa Heights Methodist Church. Dorothy was eleven when World War II came. By 1944 all four of her brothers were serving overseas in the military. All four made it back home to Roanoke. In 1948 Dorothy met Charles Slusher through a mutual friend. They were soon dating. They wanted to get married, but her parents insisted that she get her education first. Dorothy entered National Business College in Roanoke and earned a degree in Secretarial Science. After graduating Dorothy got a job with the Roanoke Parks Department. She and Charlie married on December 21, 1950. Dorothy worked at the Parks Department until her first son Daryl was born in 1953. He was followed by Bruce in 1957. Villa Heights Methodist Church continued to be the center of family life. After church Dorothy would cook Sunday dinner, then the family would visit the homes of both sets of grandparents. The family also spent many autumn Sundays driving, hiking, and picnicking along the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway. In 1965 American Bridge was shut down and Charlie and Dorothy took a transfer to Birmingham, Alabama. There, Dorothy went back to work as an Executive Secretary at the Jefferson County School District. Six years later, U.S. Steel closed the Birmingham plant and the family transferred to Orange,Texas. Dorothy and Charlie spent almost forty years in Orange, where they were active in the First United Methodist Church. Dorothy worked as an Executive Secretary at the Sabine River Authority. Over the years Dorothy took up both painting and wood crafts. Her work adorned her house and that of many other relatives and friends. No review of Dorothy's life would be complete without noting her skill at cooking and her joy in providing sustenance to those she loved. Her famous dishes included pot roast on Sundays, green bean casserole, baked ham, a variety of cookies, and perhaps her most widely enjoyed dish corn pudding. Dorothy was also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990. She retired from the Sabine River Authority after defeating the cancer. In 2009 Dorothy and Charlie moved to Austin to be closer to family. They shortly joined the Berkeley Methodist Church in South Austin. Dorothy paid the church the ultimate compliment of saying it was like Villa Heights in her mind. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and four brothers. In June her husband of 68 years, Charlie, passed away. The family is confident that she is now experiencing a joyous reunion with Charlie and the rest of her beloved family. Dorothy is survived by her and Charlie's two sons: Daryl Slusher of Austin and his wife Adela Mancias; and Bruce Slusher of Portland, Oregon and his wife Melissa (Ebarb) Slusher. Additionally, Dorothy is survived by two grandchildren: Sarah Slusher and her husband Derek Schlicke, of Portland; and Oliver Mancias Slusher of Austin. She also leaves behind two great grandkids Annabelle and Eddie Schlicke. The family offers special thanks to the loving staffs both at Elmcroft of Austin Senior Living and Cella Bella Hospice Care; and also to the many Berkeley church members whose frequent visits always lifted Dorothy's and Charlie's spirits. A Memorial Service is scheduled at Berkeley United Methodist, 2407 Berkeley Avenue, on Saturday October 12 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to local nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels or groups fighting cancer.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019