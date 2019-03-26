|
TSCHATSCHULA, Dorothy 83, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Haverland and Earl Haverland; two grandsons, Bradley Tschatschula and Ryan Tschatschula. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Royce Tschatschula; brother, Willie Haverland and wife Linda; and granddaughter Amanda Tschatschula. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 17000 Smyers Lane, Round Rock, Texas. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019