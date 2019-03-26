Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tschatschula
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Tschatschula

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Tschatschula Obituary
TSCHATSCHULA, Dorothy 83, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Haverland and Earl Haverland; two grandsons, Bradley Tschatschula and Ryan Tschatschula. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Royce Tschatschula; brother, Willie Haverland and wife Linda; and granddaughter Amanda Tschatschula. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 17000 Smyers Lane, Round Rock, Texas. Interment will follow at Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now