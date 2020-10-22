NICHOLS, Dorothy Weaver Dorothy Weaver Nichols passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born February 10, 1943 in Smithville, Texas to Elzie Weaver and Josie Kelly Weaver. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James B. "Sonny" Nichols; daughter, Connie Leigh Nichols; son, Danny Lee Nichols; brother, Dan Tucker; and sister, Betty Dees. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Brenda Fehlker (David); son, James D. Nichols (Lisa Lott); Brianna Vinklarek; sister, Peggy Dyer; sister-in-law, Margie Tucker; grandchildren, James Fehlker (Katie), Jennifer Pfannstiel (Daniel), Jessica Fehlker, Tyler Bradley (Becky), Tim Nichols (Rachel Holmberg), Kyle Nichols (Morgan Harris), Lanie Meekins, Layne Kimball; great-grandchildren, Mason, Layla, David, Calvin, and Waylon. Visitation was on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Marrs Jones Funeral Home, All Faiths of the Pines Chapel, and the graveside service was Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, Texas.