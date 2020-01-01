Home

MCVADE, Dortha "Addie" Dortha McVade, 72, of Pflugerville, died Monday, December 16th. She was born in Augusta, AR on October 27, 1947, a daughter of the late Mamie Louis (Boykin) and Jessie Louis Willingham. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, January 4th at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor M.C. Walker officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 3 PM to 6 PM to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, on Friday, January 3rd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020
