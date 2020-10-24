HAMM, Douglas Doug Hamm made his final run to eternity on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly from a complication from a pre-existing medical condition. Doug was born in Washington, D.C. on November 2, 1943. He spent his younger years in Oklahoma City, and graduated with great pride from Oklahoma State University in 1968 with a Masters Degree in Science and Mathematics. Doug was an avid OSU Cowboy fan. Doug's professional career started at General Dynamics in Fort Worth. He then moved to Austin and worked for 37 years at Tracor, which is now BAE Systems. Doug worked as a Principal Scientist on many projects for the Navy and other clients. A highlight of his career was working in Iran on a project for the Shah in the 1970s. Doug met his wife Patty while attending fitness camp in the Davis Mountains, and they married in November of 1997. They enjoyed many years of laughing, running, biking, hiking and skiing together. Spending time with his daughters Lauren and Jenna was one of Doug's greatest joys. Doug loved his daughters dearly, and was also blessed with a son, David Hamm, and a granddaughter, Blaire. Doug loved running with the girls after he helped start the Redeemer Lutheran School Cross Country Team when the girls were in middle school. He enjoyed patiently helping them with math classes in high school. His son David has a special memory of competing with his dad in a "Ride and Tie" race at the Prude Ranch, finishing 3rd in the race that involved riding horses and running through the Davis mountains. Doug was an incredible runner for decades, taking home numerous age group medals in many races. He ran the Boston Marathon several times, Sun Mart Trail Endurance Run, Bay to Breakers in Corpus Christi, numerous half marathons, and 10K and 5K races all over Texas and other states. He placed in two races at the National Senior Olympics. Doug had an incredible sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his many friends he met through running, cycling, playing bridge, church, and work. His wit, intelligence, and love of life was infectious and he will be missed by all who had the honor to know and spend time with him. His family will miss him the most as he was an incredible dad and caring husband. Doug is survived by his wife, Patty Stuemke Hamm, daughters Lauren and Jenna Hamm, son David Hamm, and his wife April, granddaughter Blair Nyc and her husband Woodson, sister-in-law Amanda Hamm, niece Olivia Johnson and her family, nephew Jonathan Hamm from Tulsa, and many cousins and their families. His sisters-in-law, Penny Hanson of Austin and Pam Blick of Houston, and their families and mother-in-law, Dorothy Stuemke of Austin. Doug was preceded in death by his father Clyde Hamm, mother Yvonne Hamm, and brother Steve Hamm. Doug's family is holding a private memorial service in November, and will host a Celebration of Life reception as soon as a larger gathering is possible. Those who knew him well know he loved a good party with friends and family - we will make sure it is a party he would have enjoyed! In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Redeemer School Athletic programs at Redeemer Austin, 1500 Anderson Lane, Austin, Texas 78757, or to The Trail Foundation, P.O. Box 5195, Austin, Texas 78763. Please specify the donation is "In Memory of Doug Hamm". We will be purchasing a brick in Doug's honor to celebrate the many hours he enjoyed running on the trail. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7