MAASS, Douglas Wayne Douglas Wayne Maass, age 57 of Austin, TX, passed away on July 5th, 2019 on an adventure with his family when he drowned in a rafting accident near Salida, Colorado. Doug was born February 1, 1962, to Wayne and Faye Maass of Paullina, Iowa. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1980, then attended Iowa State University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering in 1984. Following college, Doug moved to Texas to start his career in the semi-conductor industry, starting at Texas Instruments, where he also met his wife, Sue. Doug married Sue Segelke in 1988. They raised two children, Katie and Nick, whom Doug was always so proud of. Doug's positive outlook on life and his deep love of his family will be dearly missed. He was always a source of energy and creativity, bringing groups together with his sense of humor, his welcoming and inclusive attitude and his love of games. He loved going on adventures with family and friends, creating new experiences and bringing his loved ones along with his excitement and encouragement. He made sure to continually remind his family and friends how much he loved them, sometimes with his kind words, sometimes with his deeply thoughtful gifts, sometimes by sharing his sense of humor, and sometimes by a healthy dose of teasing with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He was a great lover of music, and in particular we will always remember him when we hear "What a Wonderful World." Left to mourn are his wife, Sue, and children, Katie and Nick; children's partners, Ray and Amanda; stepmother, Judith; siblings and their spouses Kevin and Lee, Amy and Dave, Barry and Susie, and Paul and Julie; and stepsister, Kendall. He is also survived by parents-in-law, Brenda and Gary, and Gordon and Barb; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sheryl and John; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Faye Maass; and sister, Leanne Maass Rahbusch. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Doug's memory to the to honor his lifelong struggles with asthma; Iowa State Electrical and Computer Engineering Department to honor his career passion and school spirit; or American Whitewater to honor his love of adventures and enable others to enjoy them safely by providing safety information and training to help prevent similar accidents. : bit.ly/2G2wDZG Iowa State Electrical and Computer Engineering Department: www.ece.iastate.edu/alumni/alumni-friends-corridor/ American Whitewater: www.americanwhitewater.org/content/Membership/donate Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 18, 2019