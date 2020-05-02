|
PHILLIPS, Douglas Wayne Douglas Wayne Phillips, 78, of Kyle passed away April 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Phillips, sister, Dorothy Farnish, Wife, Dana Phillips, and his daughter, Cynthia Phillips. He is survived by his mother, Lorene Phillips; one brother and his wife, Danny and Chris Phillips; 4 children, James Boultinghouse, Connie Phillips, Ricky Phillips, and Teddy Phillips; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Onion Creek Memorial Park. New gathering requirements are allowing more people to attend funeral services at one time. The number of guests allowed to gather is dependent on the capacity of the room where services are held. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 2 to May 3, 2020