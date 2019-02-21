Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Douglas Todd
Douglas Wayne Todd

Douglas Wayne Todd Obituary
TODD, Douglas Wayne Douglas Wayne Todd was born November 28, 1942 to Jewel and Godfrey Todd in Brownfield, Texas and died February 18, 2019 in Austin, Texas at the age of 76. Doug attended High School in Plains, Texas and continued his education on a football scholarship at Hardin Simmons in Abilene, Texas. He was raised in a very sports loving family of 5 boys. In Abilene, he met and married Janice Naylor on September 4, 1965. They had 2 children, Darren and Christi. Doug was a compassionate man with great love for his wife and children. Family gatherings with his four brothers and their families brought him much joy. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter, Christi. He is survived by his wife Janice, their son Darren and his wife Meredith. They blessed him with 2 grandchildren, Madeline and Brody both whom he adored. His brothers and their wives are Budd and Linda, Dan and Kay, Clarence and Pat, and J. E. and Lin, 6 nephews, 2 nieces, and 15 great nephews and nieces. Doug loved God and is now at peace without pain. A Visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm with a Funeral Service following at 3:30 pm at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home officiated by George Oaks.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019
