ROGERS, Doyle Wayne Age 83, of Brenham, passed away on October 24, 2020 at Hudson Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Bryan, with his wife of 34 years, Faye (Lehrmann) Rogers, at his side. He was born August 5, 1937, in Plano, Texas, the son of Thomas Hugh "Tom" Rogers and Flora Ethel (Wolfe) Rogers. He married his wife, Faye Lehrmann, on February 14, 1986 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Gay Hill. He attended Plano Public Schools and graduated from East Texas State University. He served 30 years as a teacher and coach at Smithville ISD, and also worked as an oil and gas pipeline right-of-way agent for Clayton Williams, Koch Industries and Valero Transmission. He was a proud member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Gay Hill. He was also a proud member of the W. J. Nixon Masonic Lodge No. 421 at Smithville, Texas. He is survived by his wife; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Randy West, of Waelder, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Lisa Rogers, of Salado, Texas; grandson, Tanner Rogers, of Lubbock, Texas; granddaughter, Reagan Rogers, of Natchitoches, Louisiana; granddaughter, Landry Rogers, of Magnolia, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Kathy Rogers Farrell, of Van Alstyne, Texas; mother-in-law and step father-in-law, Gertrude and Gilbert Schroeder, of Brenham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Lucretia Lehrmann, of Marble Falls; sister-in-law, Patricia Cooke, of Brenham; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Cary Conklin, of Benbrook, Texas; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Snell, of College Station; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Earl Rogers; sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Austin Bolin; brother, Henley Wallace Rogers; brother and sisters-in-law, Tommy, Mildred and Fredna Rogers; brother, Arleigh Roy Rogers; sisters, Leta Mae Vickrey, Alma Jean Jones, and Mary Hellner; father-in-law, Reuben Lehrmann; niece, Leslie Snell; niece, Jamie Cooke; and nephew, John Cooke. A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Skip Stutts officiating. Viewing and registry will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and 7:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Gay Hill, 8201 Old Gay Hill Road, Brenham, Texas 77833. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com
.