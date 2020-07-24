JELACA, Dragan In Memoriam Dragan Jelaca of Crotia born January 14,1943 was a friend to all who came into his path. He was a Master Plumber and Engineer who always shared his knowledge with those he befriended and mentored. He passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a stroke and a brave battle with cancer. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference." " I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles, when the day is done. I'd like to leave whispers of happy times, laughing times, and bright sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun; of happy memories that I leave behind, when the day is done. He will be sadly missed. He is buried at Assumption Cemetery, South Austin Texas. Please visit the Mission Funeral Home website to leave condolences. "Football is like life - it requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication and respect for authority." ~ Vince Lombardi (1913-1970, former American football coach).



