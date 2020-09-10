NUSSBAUM, Drew Allan September 23, 1968 September 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Drew Allan Nussbaum announce his passing on Friday, September 4, 2020, in his adopted home of Austin, Texas. Drew was born to Jay and Patricia Nussbaum in Washington, D.C., on September 23, 1968, and raised in Great Falls, Virginia. He attended Langley High School and the University of Alabama. In 2007, Drew married the love of his life, Meridith Turner. Drew and Meridith welcomed three children, Cade, Knox and Sloan, joining big sisters Natalie and Julia, and big brother Will. In 2016, Drew and his family moved from the East Coast to Austin. From a young age, Drew was an old soul. He was creative and perceptive, and most importantly, always himself. Impressing others was never his goal. But even without trying, Drew could make you laugh until you cried. He saw people and situations like no one else did, and his unique takes and witty descriptions would have everyone in the room doubled over in laughter. Soaking in the big and small -- experiences of life and cherishing time spent with family and close friends formed his foundation. Drew's friends and passions in life were eclectic. He loved football and cars, good sushi, art, music, and the outdoors. If the sushi was not good or really, if he encountered any one of his many pet peeves Drew would embark on an epic rant. To know him was to know his infamous rants. With an audience of many or none Drew's hands would wave frantically in the air, and he would go on and on in such detail and fiery enthusiasm until all the words had been said, and until he had resigned himself to whatever sort of mediocrity was before him. His children, his wife, his parents and his close friends were his world. He cherished their accomplishments and he relished time spent in their company. A majority of Sundays in his life were enjoyed on the sofa next to his father his very best friend cheering on their beloved Redskins (pre-Dan Snyder). In his wife Meridith, Drew found his firmest ground and his most solid rock. Her Texas traditions became his traditions, and her Texas family became his family. He was happiest when he was with Meridith and all six children, seated around a campfire at their Hill Country ranch, laughing and just enjoying each other's presence. Drew's favorite time of day was what he fondly referred to as the Golden Hour those last moments of dusky sunlight at the end of each day. Indeed, the sun set much too soon on this beloved father, husband and friend. Drew was greatly loved, and he will be deeply missed. Drew is preceded in death by his mother and father, Patricia and Jay; and survived by his wife Meridith; his children, Natalie, Julia, Will, Cade, Knox, and Sloan; his mother-in-law Sherry; his sister-in-law Tracey; his brothers-in-law, Jeff and Bucky; his nieces and nephews, Jordan, John Paul, Jenna and Trent; his Aunt Ellen; his uncles, Larry and Gary; and his cousins, Ira, Josh, Stephanie, Kelley and Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Lupus Research Alliance, www.lupusresearch.org
