WARE, Drue Neelley Drue Neelley Ware died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 doing what he most loved to do: fishing with a friend. Burial Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery, Fort Worth. Celebration of Life: 5:30 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Schwertner Ranch Event Center, 1200 Lindemann Rd, Schwertner, TX 76573, (512) 635-0076. Memorials: The family respectfully suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Drue N Ware, MD Medical Scholarship, Texas A&M Medical School, c/o Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840, https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx Born on November 21, 1956 in Fort Worth to Mary Helen Neelley and Drue O. D. Ware, a family physician, Neel attended Fort Worth Country Day School, Texas A&M University, and The University of Texas Medical School at Houston. After internship and residency in New Orleans at Charity Hospital, he returned to Houston to practice trauma surgery and teach on the faculty of University of Texas Medical School at Houston with his "other father" Dr Red Duke. He was a natural and skilled practitioner in the fast-paced world of trauma surgery. It was the perfect occupation for him. He was a good doctor who always put patient care first. Neel decided to become a doctor while rounding with his father who also taught him to hunt and fish as soon as he could walk. Neel oozed charisma and never met a stranger. His personality was so engaging that he was the feature of two television programs. A fifth generation Texan, he was proud of his heritage and spent countless hours enjoying the beauties of Texas and it's animals---with at least one dog by his side. He spent much of his life devoted to the preservation of the natural beauty of the Lone Star State. While briefly living in New Orleans, he often said, " the only way to heaven is back across the Sabine" Neel loved being a Texan, he loved being an Aggie, he loved being a doctor, he loved his patients, he loved his family, (especially his DOG family) he loved his countless friends. That is a lot of love of life. Who could be more fortunate? We are fortunate to have had him in our lives. Survivors: He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lynne Ware and David Urbel, sister, Ann Ware Farmer, his nephew, Dr. Russell Farmer and wife, Sarah, and their sons, Joshua and Ezra, and two canine companions, Pearl and Blue.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019