Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
Schwertner Ranch Event Center
1200 Lindemann Rd
Schwertner, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Drue Ware
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drue Neelley Ware


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Drue Neelley Ware Obituary
WARE, Drue Neelley Drue Neelley Ware died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 doing what he most loved to do: fishing with a friend. Burial Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery, Fort Worth. Celebration of Life: 5:30 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Schwertner Ranch Event Center, 1200 Lindemann Rd, Schwertner, TX 76573, (512) 635-0076. Memorials: The family respectfully suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Drue N Ware, MD Medical Scholarship, Texas A&M Medical School, c/o Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840, https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx Born on November 21, 1956 in Fort Worth to Mary Helen Neelley and Drue O. D. Ware, a family physician, Neel attended Fort Worth Country Day School, Texas A&M University, and The University of Texas Medical School at Houston. After internship and residency in New Orleans at Charity Hospital, he returned to Houston to practice trauma surgery and teach on the faculty of University of Texas Medical School at Houston with his "other father" Dr Red Duke. He was a natural and skilled practitioner in the fast-paced world of trauma surgery. It was the perfect occupation for him. He was a good doctor who always put patient care first. Neel decided to become a doctor while rounding with his father who also taught him to hunt and fish as soon as he could walk. Neel oozed charisma and never met a stranger. His personality was so engaging that he was the feature of two television programs. A fifth generation Texan, he was proud of his heritage and spent countless hours enjoying the beauties of Texas and it's animals---with at least one dog by his side. He spent much of his life devoted to the preservation of the natural beauty of the Lone Star State. While briefly living in New Orleans, he often said, " the only way to heaven is back across the Sabine" Neel loved being a Texan, he loved being an Aggie, he loved being a doctor, he loved his patients, he loved his family, (especially his DOG family) he loved his countless friends. That is a lot of love of life. Who could be more fortunate? We are fortunate to have had him in our lives. Survivors: He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Lynne Ware and David Urbel, sister, Ann Ware Farmer, his nephew, Dr. Russell Farmer and wife, Sarah, and their sons, Joshua and Ezra, and two canine companions, Pearl and Blue.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Drue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now