BAKER III, Dudley Duggan Dudley Duggan Baker III, 84, a native of Seguin, Texas, died peacefully in his sleep at home in Austin on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was a loving husband and father, dedicated parishioner, and a lifelong fan of his beloved Longhorns. He was a patron of the arts, enjoying both symphony and opera. He enjoyed good wine and cheese but was also a fan of Tex-Mex food and dark beer. Dudley was an outdoorsman and enjoyed visits to the Texas coast for fishing, crabbing, and birdwatching. He was a kind and gentle spirit and he will be greatly missed. Dudley was born February 1, 1936, to Dudley D. Baker, Jr., and the former Agnes T. McKay. He attended schools in Seguin and graduated from Seguin High School as valedictorian. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Physics, followed with a Master of Arts in Mathematics. He was elected a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He worked for 26 years as a research scientist for the University of Texas at the Defense Research Lab, which evolved into the Applied Research Lab (ARL), in the field of acoustics and sonar research. After he retired from UT, he went to work for with some former ARL colleagues at National Instruments, and later served as their Vice President for Marketing, retiring after 20 years. He married the former Katherine Batey at the Chapel of the Abiding Presence on the Texas Lutheran College campus on July 22, 1959. Their union was blessed with three children. Dudley was raised in the Episcopal Church, being baptized and confirmed at Saint Andrew's in Seguin. His home church in Austin was Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, where he sang in the choir, and served as a lay reader and lay eucharistic minister or chalice bearer. He was on the Vestry, and also served as Junior and Senior Warden. He was also a member of the Brotherhood of Saint Andrew and served this organization as a national officer. Dudley had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing since childhood. He performed for many years with the Austin Choral Union and its successor, the Austin Choral Artists, both under the direction of Dr. Morris Beachy. He was a big believer in Boy Scouts and served in leadership roles, including Scoutmaster, in Troop 511. He was awarded the St. George award for service to both church and scouting. He felt it was a part of his personal mission to donate blood for the benefit of others whom he would never know. He donated nearly 28 gallons through We Are Blood (the Central Texas Regional Blood Bank) in 220 pint-size donations. In addition, he leveraged his office and church networks by organizing blood drives, helping save even more lives. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dudley is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Katherine; his children, Dudley D. Baker IV, MD and wife Julie, Eleanor M. Baker and wife Krista, and Mark C. Baker and wife Yolanda; grandchildren, D. Duggan Baker V, Kaeli, Erich, Willem, Luke, Grace, and Julianne; brother, Jack C. Baker and wife Janet; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family wishes to thank the many medical providers and caregivers who cared for Dudley over the last several years, especially Patience with Accountable Aging, Joel and his entire staff of The Village at The Triangle, and dedicated caregivers Kendell, Murray, and Nicole. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Power for Parkinson's in Austin, Texas or donate a unit of blood in Dudley's memory at your local blood bank. Dudley will sing a new song unto the Lord with each donation!