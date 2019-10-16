|
BUKOWSKY, Dudley Gene Dudley Gene Bukowsky, 87, of Austin, Texas passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Austin, Texas August 7, 1932, to Frank and Fay Bukowsky. Dudley was a lifelong Austinite. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Brothers, Jack Bukowsky, Frank Bukowsky, J.B. Bukowsky and sister Annette Rosebohm. He graduated from Austin High School. After graduation, Dudley worked as Salesman for Southern Electric Supply. He then went on to work for ABF Freight Systems, from which he retired in 1998. Dudley was an avid fan of The University of Texas Longhorns and "America's Team", The Dallas Cowboys, he never missed a game. Dudley also enjoyed bass fishing on local lakes and watching old western movies. Dudley is survived by his wife Bobbie Faye, of 59 years. Brother Jerry Bukowsky, daughter Brenda Rivera and her husband Bobby, his son Keith Bukowsky and his wife Tami, his daughter Laurie Bukowsky and son David Bukowsky and his love Deanna Buehring Cole. Grandchildren, Blake Bukowsky, Lisa Freeman, Amy Bukowsky, Holden Bukowsky, and Brandt Bukowsky and seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Visitation for Dudley will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home located at 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745, from 6:00pm- 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Friday, October 18, 2019 starting at 1:00pm. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019