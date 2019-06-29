Home

King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Travis County Wells School Cemetery
14510 Wells School Road
Manor, TX
MOSELEY, Dudley R. The family, relatives and friends mourn the passing away of Dudley R. Moseley. Dudley was the youngest of five sons born to the Arthur L. and Cleo L. Moseley. He is survived by brothers Arthur C. of Austin, Lee Hahn of Houston, William D. of Austin and Gregory J. of Austin. Dudley attended Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Junior High, McCallum High and Prairie View A&M University graduating with a B.S. Degree. He was baptized into the church and was a member of the Wheless Lane Church of Christ congregation. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. A homegoing service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 11 am, Travis County Wells School Cemetery, 14510 Wells School Road, Manor, Texas 78653. www.king-tearsmortuary.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman from June 29 to June 30, 2019
