WOLF, David Jesse David Jesse Wolf, left this earthly life Saturday, November 23, 2019 while walking under a star filled sky at his favorite place on earth, his ranch in Coleman County, Texas, David succumbed to a heart attack and passed in the arms of a trusted friend. His big loving heart beats on in all that knew him. Born April 22, 1957 in Davenport, Iowa, David got to Texas soon enough to qualify and spent his formative years in East Texas where his sense of life, and value of friendship emerged early and became one of his most identified traits during the whole of his life in no small part due to the earnest and intentional upbringing of his mother and father. He treasured his life, family and friendships there. David moved to Central Texas in 1977 to attend the University of Texas. After a third year of study he withdrew from college and joined two partners to start a construction contracting business, a vocation he followed through a few iterations to his current custom design-build firm, RealmBuild, Inc. a premier design build group. There he attracted and cultivated a cadre of talented and intelligent men and women, mentoring them into the art and craft of construction in the attitude of service. A tribute from one of his clients characterizes the blend of David's personal and professional values. "David was incredibly talented in his ability to create what he envisioned and it was simply fun to be a part of that process with him." David exemplified genuine interest in his family's, friends', partners' and client's well being. He unhesitatingly rose to occasion after occasion perceiving opportunities to create beautiful, meaningful, and joyful experiences for them, then go the extra mile to make it happen. David Wolf did not see the differences in humans. He opened his mind and heart and welcomed all types into his life. He was kind, wise and generous with his vast life experiences, helping young people build a bridge to the future. He was well-loved and his laughter will ring through the air for eternity. His infectious enthusiasm will be missed. One of the great things about Dave was that one didn't have to know him long to feel like a friend. David is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years Kendel Hampton Wolf, his father Thomas J. Wolf, Jr. He was pre-deceased by his mother Henrietta Fugler Wolf. Brothers: Steven Wolf (Wendy), Wayne Wolf (Melissa), Sisters: Nancy Templeton (BJ), Karen Cox (Brad), Sister in Law Kelly Adams (Bill), Brother in Laws: Kenneth Hampton (Donna), Keith Hampton. David dearly loved his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; he was Pied-Piper for adventure and joy of life to children of all ages. Rosary service will be at 6:30 pm Monday, December 2, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home, Austin, Texas. A Celebration of Life and Faith will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Beck Funeral Home, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019