GILES, JR., E. Jackson E. Jackson Giles, Jr. passed away the night of August 22 in Austin, Texas. Jackson had bravely battled Alzheimer's disease for the past ten years, with his daughter, Kathryn Estelle, his son, Jackson III, and his beloved wife, Anne, with him every step of the journey. Born in New Orleans in 1941, and raised in Corpus Christi, he was the grandson and son of two prominent doctors. He was the son of Dr. E. Jackson Giles and Mary Kathryn Garrett. He has a sister, Jacklyn Sunderland (Lane), with whom he was very close. They were born on the same day, four years apart. Jackson was educated in Corpus Christi, and he attended TCU and the Thunderbird School of International Management. He did graduate work at the University of Houston, was a stock broker in Corpus, an investment banker at Allen & Co. in New York, and worked at McCann Advertising in Houston. In Austin, Jackson continued his advertising career while also being involved in real estate development. Jackson met his wife, Anne Perlitz, in Austin, a few blocks from where they live now. They were married 38 years and have two children, Kathryn Estelle McKenna (Matt), and Jackson Giles III (Ashley). The marriage was blessed with the arrival of two grandchildren whom Daddy Jackson was able to enjoy. Estelle and Matt presented a girl, Iris Camilla Anne, and Jackson and Ashley presented a boy, Jackson IV. Something of an intellectual with a deep passion for education, Jackson loved books and music, and he was an avid collector of both. Bob Dylan was his favorite musician. He enjoyed writing and had a witty flair. As a talented amateur artist, he loved taking art classes with his daughter, Estelle. He loved Mexico, good design, and all things of high quality. His appreciation of beauty, in the world and in people, was immeasurable. All the pets in the Giles home were lavished with love. GloryBe, a huge comfort to both Jackson and Anne, shared in his final journey. We will miss Daddy J so much and are pleased he is released from the discomfort of this disease. Godspeed to a wonderful and loving man from a family who loved him deeply. Memorial service to be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 27th at St. Austin's Catholic Church, 2026 Guadalupe St. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Austin or a . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
