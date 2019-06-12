TOOLEY, E. Kenneth The loss of E Kenneth Tooley has left a great void in the lives of many. He was born in Tolbert, Texas in Wilbarger County on March 31, 1930. He attended public school in Haskell, Texas and graduated in 1947. He attended McMurry College in Abilene before transferring to the University of Texas in Austin. He entered the Army in 1952 before finishing college. He graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor's degree in Journalism in 1967. He began his working life at the age of 14 with the Haskell Free Press, he worked for the Abilene Reporter News from 1954 to 1956. In 1956 he purchased an interest in the Paducah Post where he was publisher until 1964 when he sold it and moved to Austin with a wife, 4 kids and no job. He found work at the Texas Department of Public Safety as the public information officer for the Office of Defense and Disaster Relief resigning in 1966 to join the Texas Association of Life Underwriters. Kenneth served TALU as the executive vice president until he retired in 1996. He was a founding member of the Central Church of Christ in Pflugerville. He was preceded in death by his parents OW and Velma Tooley, his sister Lodena Todd and his cherished wife Doris Tooley. He is survived by 4 children, Kay Harty and husband Bill, his son Kent Tooley and partner Cheri Posner, Kevin Tooley and wife Linda, Kirk Tooley and wife Lori. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren who he completely adored and 5 and 1/2 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening, June 12th, at the Cook Walden Funeral home in Pflugerville from 5:30 until 8:00 and the funeral will be held at the Cameron Road Church of Christ at 11:30 Thursday morning, June 13, 2019. Internment following at the Cook Walden Cemetery in the Veteran's section. In lieu of flowers we request you make a donation to the Central Church of Christ Pflugerville. To leave a condolence or to see full obituary please visit the Cook Walden web site: www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary