DAVIS JR., Earl Dwane Earl "Dwane" Davis Jr, father, husband, grandfather, and eldest brother of five, passed away suddenly on February 10th, 2019, at the age of 72 in Sedona, Arizona. Remembered for his extreme sense of adventure, he is survived by his wife, Renee Louise Davis, his daughters by his first wife Joan Davis; Jody Davis, Jennifer and her husband Jon Bartosh, stepdaughter Sara and her husband Nick Taylor, his grandchildren Shelby Lea Keith and Cannon Earl Bartosh, and his three siblings, Richard Michael, Cheryl Anne, and Katherine Elizabeth. Though Dwane claimed many roles in his full life, from caring husband, protective father, jovial uncle and at last to doting grandfather, he will never be forgotten as the oldest brother who provided so much guidance and laughter to his siblings, and as the fun-loving "Papa" his grandchildren knew him as. Born on August 27th, 1946 in Bethesda, Maryland, he joins his youngest brother John Kevin, his mother and father Theodora "Betty" Davis and Earl Dwane Davis Sr, as well as his grandson Shane Keith. From raising limousine cattle in Lexington, Texas, to founding his own companies DDI and Eagle Software in Houston, Texas, sailing on the Caribbean seas, and living in Sedona, Arizona, it was always Austin, Texas that he and his wife called home. A best friend, a devoted and avid Longhorn, a business owner, sailor and explorer, Dwane never let anything stop him from following his ambitions, and those he leaves behind only hope to live up to the aspirations he forged for us. Never one to settle for less, he will forever be memorialized in the incredible life he not only led for himself, but also in the lives he gave to those he loved. A service for Dwane will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 9th, in the Chapel of University United Methodist Church, 2905 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705.