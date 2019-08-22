|
HOLDERNESS, Earl Henry Lt. Col. Holderness, Earl Henry Lt. Col. 89, beloved grandfather, father, and husband; passed away peacefully on July 9th, 2019. Earl was born November 24, 1929 in Vernon, Texas and grew up in California. He attended college in Biloxi, MS and received a degree in criminology. He spent 28 years in the military with most of his time spent in the Air Force in which he served in the Vietnam war. Throughout his career he received numerous decorations, medals, and awards. He was very proud of his time spent serving our country. He retired with his family in Austin, Texas, where he was very involved in his community, city, and environmental affairs. Earl had a wonderful life of love and happiness and truly got to spend his retired life with his family and friends. A moment he was very proud of was the day he got to place his granddaughter, Kaley's, Aggie Ring on her finger. Surviving Earl is his wife, Macy; and children: Johnna Shelton and her husband Tobie, late Shay Holderness, Amber Miller and her husband Dennis, Sherrie Tatum, Tressie O'Neil, and Tom Holderness. He is also survived by grandchildren Kaley Shelton and late Shane Shelton. A memorial will be held in the future at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the veterans' organization of your choice, or to "Save Our Springs."
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019