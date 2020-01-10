|
BLACKMORE, Earl Milton Funeral services for Earl Milton Blackmore will be at 10 am, Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Visitation will be from 3 pm until 5 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 1 pm, Monday at Bear Creek Cemetery in Bertram. Mr. Blackmore was born on January 28, 1937 and passed away on January 6, 2020 at age 82. He is survived by wife, Robbie (Minshew) Blackmore along with 3 children and their families. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com to share memories with his family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 10, 2020