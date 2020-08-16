1/1
Earlene Freeman Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Earlene Freeman Earlene Freeman Jones (née Earlene Wheeler), age 100, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2020. Mrs. Jones was born in Taylor, the eldest daughter of 9 siblings, to the late Seawilla and Oscar Wheeler. As an adult, she was a longtime, active community and church member in San Antonio and Austin. She was preceded in death by her six sisters and three brothers. She leaves behind many loving and devoted family members and friends to cherish her memory, including her niece, Mrs. Barbara Brown, and her nephew, Mr. Thomas Wheeler, who were her special caretakers during her final years. Graveside services for Mrs. Jones will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 12:00pm at Meadowlawn Cemetery in San Antonio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Meadowlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
We’ve been friends for a long time when I lived in San Antonio, Texas. It was wonderful seeing you at Grant Worship Center as a deaconess. Rest In Peace.
Mary Terrell
Friend
August 16, 2020
Earlene always loved the yogurt ice cream I brought along on my visit to get. We used to talk & had lots of laughs! I will miss herGod rest her soul
Joyce Adams
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved