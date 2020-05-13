|
|
SHELBY, Edward Lawrence Shelby "Ed" Sunrise November 27, 1953 Sunset May 2, 2020 Edward Lawrence Shelby "Ed" was born on November 27,1953 in Austin, Texas to Richard Albert Shelby Sr. (Deceased) and Ida Marie Ahart Shelby (deceased). Edward married Mattie Shelby. During their marriage one daughter was born; Sarah Shelby. Edward also had a sister; Sharon Marie Shelby (deceased), one niece; Andrea Shelby, and her daughter Treasure. Edward graduated from Lanier High School and ran track. After graduating from Lanier High School, Ed attended Grambling State University. While at Grambling, Ed joined Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. Edward worked at ICU Medical for 24 years. He was kind and friendly to everyone black, white, hispanic or other. He will be missed. Rest in peace, Ed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 13, 2020