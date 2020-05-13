Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Shelby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Shelby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ed Shelby Obituary
SHELBY, Edward Lawrence Shelby "Ed" Sunrise November 27, 1953 Sunset May 2, 2020 Edward Lawrence Shelby "Ed" was born on November 27,1953 in Austin, Texas to Richard Albert Shelby Sr. (Deceased) and Ida Marie Ahart Shelby (deceased). Edward married Mattie Shelby. During their marriage one daughter was born; Sarah Shelby. Edward also had a sister; Sharon Marie Shelby (deceased), one niece; Andrea Shelby, and her daughter Treasure. Edward graduated from Lanier High School and ran track. After graduating from Lanier High School, Ed attended Grambling State University. While at Grambling, Ed joined Alpha Phi Omega fraternity. Edward worked at ICU Medical for 24 years. He was kind and friendly to everyone black, white, hispanic or other. He will be missed. Rest in peace, Ed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -