JOSEPH, Eddie On March 31st, 2019 Coach Eddie Josep passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's and cancer in Austin, TX surrounded by his family. Born June 30, 1933 Eddie graduated from Dallas Jesuit Catholic High School where he was an all-around athlete. He continued his education and football career at Oklahoma University, Austin College and graduated from North Texas State University in 1954. He served three years in the United States Marine Corps, playing football for the Marines being named to the All-Marine, All-Navy, and All-Service teams. Coach Joseph began his coaching career at Victoria High school before becoming head coach of Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, OK. While at McGuinness Joseph won four straight Catholic League Championships in the 5 years he was there. He returned to Texas, coaching at Corpus Christi Carroll for 2 years before becoming head coach and athletic director at Wharton High School for 14 years. Eddie left active coaching with a 138-54-6 record. In 1981, Eddie was named the Executive Vice-President of the Texas High School Coaches Association, leading the association and its 16000 members for 22 years. Prior to Joseph joining the THSCA full time, he served as a director from 1976-1980 and president in 1980. Coach was inducted into the THSCA Hall of Honor in 1983. Eddie was also inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 1994. Eddie has been honored by numerous associations for his contributions to Texas high school athletics including honors from: the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the National Football Foundation and Collegiate Hall of Fame, the Houston Touchdown Club, the American Football Coaches Association, the American Football Foundation, the Texas Association of Community Schools, the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, the City of Palms Hall of Fame, the Prairie View Interscholastic League, and many more. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents Peter Joseph and Marion LaTouf Joseph, his brother Pete Joseph and his son-in-law Raymond Duffy. Eddie is survived by his wife Mary, of 65 years, as well as his five children: his daughter Tricia and husband Doug Fertsch, his son Gary Joseph and wife Sheila, daughter Diane Duffy, son Michael Joseph and wife Becky, and his son Scott Joseph and his wife Shauna. Eddie leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 6 greatgrandchildren. Eddie also is survived by his sister, Peggy Montgomery and his 4 nephews and niece. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Plaza at Querencia and Halycon Hospice for the compassionate care given during the last month of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Coach Eddie Joseph Memorial Fund, https://www.gofundme.com/manage/coach-eddie-joseph-memorial-fund. Funds will be distributed by the family to scholarships and organizations near and dear to Eddie's heart. Visitation will be held at Friday April 5th, 2019 from 6-730 with the Rosary at 730 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes located at 3125 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705. The funeral will be held on Saturday April 6th, 2019 at 11am at St. John Neumann Church located at 5455 Bee Cave Rd, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary