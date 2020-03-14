|
SLACK SR., Eddie Thornton Eddie Thornton Slack, Sr. of Austin, TX passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Austin. Eddie was born December 13, 1930 in Taft, TX to John R. Slack, Sr. and Willie Euphenia (Walker) Slack. Eddie proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard "Dickie" Slack; one sister, Martha Lou Piskorik; two brothers, John R. Slack and Phillip E. "Buddy" Slack. Mr. Slack is survived by his sister, Ernestine Slack; three sons, Eddie T. Slack, Jr. and wife Kathy, Kenneth W. Slack and wife Mona, and David A. Slack and wife Penny. He is also survived by five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and dear friends. Friends are invited to visit with the family 1:00-2:00 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Crofts Crow Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Melvin Clearman officiating. Interment will follow in Round Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your organization of choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2020