|
|
KRUSE, Eddye Lois Jansen On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Eddye Lois Jansen Kruse passed away at the age of 89. She was born on April 12, 1930 in Dallas, Texas, and adopted by Ed and Alma (Mueller) Jansen of Miles, Texas. She was extremely grateful to them and felt so blessed that they made her their child and brought her to Christ. Eddye graduated from San Angelo High School, class of 1947 and later from St John's College in Winfield, Kansas. The years as a "Johnnie" were in her words "some of the best in her life" and she has continued to keep in touch with college roommates. Majoring in Elementary Education, she was also a soloist with St. John's Choral Club and enjoyed traveling in the South and Mid-West with the choir. She went on to teach 1st grade at Trinity Lutheran School in Jefferson City, Missouri. In Jefferson City she met Henry J. Kruse, Jr. and they were married on July 5, 1952 in San Angelo, Texas. Their marriage was greatly blessed by son, Mark and daughter, Karen. Henry died October 6, 1963 in Jefferson City. Eddye, Mark and Karen moved to St. Louis where she was employed in the Synodical Offices of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod until the family moved to Austin, Texas in 1967. In Austin she held positions with Thrivent (AAL), owned a Bridal Accessories manufacturing business and was employed at Redeemer Lutheran Church for 22 years until retirement in 2007. Each time she branched out God always called her back to his service. One of her loves at Redeemer was working with and visiting with Redeemer's people. History was her favorite, and she an avid reader of Revolutionary and World War II books, and many adventure novels. She also loved sports, especially UT sports, archeology, geology, whatever was going on with the weather, observing people and visiting with them. She volunteered at Redeemer's Gift Shop and as a Welcome Ambassador, North Central Drive-A-Senior Caregivers Executive Board and Bible Study classes. Eddye adored her pets and also her grandogs. Eddye frequently said "she was very blessed by a loving Lord to have her loving, caring, wonderful family and friends and the joy of serving her Heavenly Father". Eddye Lois (Jansen) Kruse is survived by her son, Mark Kruse and wife, Donna; daughter, Karen King and husband, Rusty; grandsons Jacob Kruse, Sam Kruse and wife, Darci; granddaughter Alex King; many cousins, wonderful friends and brothers and sisters in Christ at Redeemer Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church and School. Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1500 West Anderson Lane, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 am, Memorial Service at 11:00 am.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019