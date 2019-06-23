Home

Beck Funeral Home in Austin/Round Rock
15709 Ranch Road 620
Austin, TX 78717
(512) 244-3772
Col. Edgar G. "Ed" Colinsky

Col. Edgar G. "Ed" Colinsky Obituary
COLINSKY COL., Edgar (Ed) G. Col. Edgar (Ed) G. Colinsky, 77, passed away on June 20th Austin, Texas, in the year of our Lord Two Thousand Nineteen at 0900 hours. He was in the presence of his devoted wife of 28 years Gwendolyn Jan Colinsky as he passed from this earthly life into the Eternal presence of his Heavenly Father. Ed is survived by his loving wife Gwendolyn Jan Colinsky, six children, fifteen grand children and eight greatgrand children with last names of Colinsky and O'Brien. Ed served his country 32 years including 3 years active combat in Vietnam from1966 through 1968 and was graduate of University of Southern California and Military War College. Ed also served as a Liaison Officer for West Point Military Academy and as an Employment Law Consultant. He and his wife retired to Austin, Texas from Fountain Valley California. His passions for his wife, Country and Corvette allowed them to drive and discover the beauty of the United States and Canada. He dreamed of following unchartered country roads just to see what he may discover. He was a Military Leader, Husband, Father, Son and a Child of the Living God. Funeral services will be at held high noon on Tuesday, June 25th at First Baptist Church, Round Rock, TX. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:45 a.m. Condolences may be shared at www.beckchapels.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019
