1928 - 2020
CHEW V, Edgar Henry Baxter 91, passed away on May 4, 2020, in Austin, Texas. He was born in El Paso, TX, to Edgar H. B. Chew IV and Edna Mae Schreffler Chew on May 27, 1928. Ed graduated from UT Austin where he enjoyed square dancing and met his wife of 71 years, Lenna Hahn Chew. Ed won UIL and State tennis tournaments, and in 1946 he was ranked 3rd nationally. He was inducted into the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame in 1993. Ed led a full life with a loving family, rewarding career, and service to others. Surviving him are three children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Ed will be laid to rest at Bethel Cemetery, Burnet, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to the Texas Tennis Museum and Hall of Fame, online at https://www.texastennismuseum.org/support or by mail c/o Jim Chaffin Secretary/Treasurer, 5765 Prestwick Lane, Dallas, Texas 75252. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020
