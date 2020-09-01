SANGILLO JR., Edgar Lisandro Edgar Lisandro Sangillo Jr. passed away at 22 years old on August 26, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Del Rio, Texas on February 7, 1998. Edgar graduated from Akins High School. He loved any time spent with his daughter, family and friends. He also enjoyed being outdoors, playing football, cruising in his car and going on vacation. Edgar was survived by his daughter Vivianna, his sister Natalie and his brother, Eli, Ethan, Isabella and Eljah. He is also survived by his parents Aydee and Edgar Sangillo Sr. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary starting at 7 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with the committal service immediately following at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery. Please visit Edgar's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com
where you can share memories and condolences with his family.