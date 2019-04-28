DOYLE, Edith Mae Edith Mae Doyle, age 91, passed away Wednesday, April 24th surrounded by her loving family. Edith was born July 18, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Frank and Leta (Jemison) Wells. She graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in Houston. On February 17, 1947, she married the love of her life, Edward George Doyle. George preceded Edith in death in 2011. Edith loved fishing and camping trips with George and was an avid reader and cross word puzzle wiz. She was also quite the fan of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. Edith enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley and Bobby Doyle. Edith is survived by her son Larry and wife Linda; daughter Donna Doyle and husband David Meyers; four grandchildren, Chad Morrow, Utouniya Beggs, Dakota Doyle and Laramie Doyle; eight great grandchildren, Logan Hager, Saeger Julz, Tye Beggs, Greyson Doyle, Madison Morrow, Steiley Beggs, Macie Morrow and Kix Beggs; brother-in-law, Pat Doyle; sister-in-law, Geneva Doyle; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, April 30th at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 10am Wednesday, May 1st at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home with burial following at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery with Pastor Rick Randall officiating. Active pallbearers will be Chad Morrow, Dakota Doyle, Laramie Doyle, Dax Beggs, Logan Hager, Greyson Doyle, Kix Beggs and David Meyers. Ricky Hicks will be an honorary pallbearer. If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Edith's memory can be made to Capitol Hospice, 9015 Mountain Ridge Dr. Suite 210, Austin, TX 78759 or Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary