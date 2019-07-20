Home

Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Edith Mae Morgan


1930 - 2019
Edith Mae Morgan Obituary
MORGAN, Edith Mae Edith Mae Morgan, age 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. Edith was born September 14, 1930 in Russellville, Arkansas. She was married to Thurman O. Morgan for 50 years who preceded her in death in 2008. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Edith was the last of her four siblings and will be missed more than can be said by those she left behind. Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery at 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas at 3:00 pm. Visitation prior at 2:00 pm. https://www.restlandfuneralhome.com/obits/edith-mae-morgan/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 20, 2019
