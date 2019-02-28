Resources More Obituaries for Edith Eckols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Thelma Christal Eckols

Obituary Condolences Flowers ECKOLS, Edith Thelma Christal Edith Thelma Christal Eckols, beloved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister-in-law and friend went into the presence of the Lord and reunited with the love of her life, Clarence, on February 25, 2019, at the age of 96, in Austin, Texas. She was a life-long resident of Driftwood and a member of the Driftwood Methodist Church. Edith was born to Mack and Agnes Christal on September 12, 1922, in Central Texas in the Christian Wilhelm house near FM 967. She lived in the Bear Creek area until she started attending school in Buda and lived with her relatives in Driftwood. It was in Driftwood that she met Clarence. They were married on December 4, 1942 in Laredo, Texas when Clarence was stationed at Fort McIntosh. The only time she left the Central Texas area was in 1942 when she followed her husband to New York, by herself, when he was being sent off to World War II. She always remembered her father taking her to the train station in Austin. When the train left, her father chased after the train crying because his 20-year-old daughter was going so far away. When Clarence returned from the war, they moved into their home in Driftwood. She lived in that home the rest of her life. While the work was hard and the money was short, the home was always full of love and happiness. Edith made everyone feel special. Those who knew her all have special memories of her. It was a life well-lived, and there is no doubt she heard "Well done, my good and faithful servant" as she entered God's presence. Edith was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Eckols; her parents Mack and Agnes Christal; her sister Fannie Mae Klingemann; and grandson Dane Eckols. She is survived by her sons: Shelby Eckols and wife Nica, Tom Eckols and wife Frances; Grandchildren: Colby Eckols (wife Allison), Nelson Eckols (wife Belinda), Byron Eckols (wife Isaac), Rebekah Aldridge (husband Ryan); Granddaughter-in-law Rachael Eckols (wife of Dane Eckols); Great grandchildren: Grace Eckols, Mary Frances Eckols, Gabriela Eckols, Hollis Eckols, Addie Eckols, Mae Eckols, Hudson Eckols, and Tommy and Annie Aldridge; a sister-in-law Lois Puryear; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The pallbearers will be Colby Eckols, Nelson Eckols, Byron Eckols, Jonathan Janek, Shaylon Eckols and Bobby Janek. The family will receive visitors on February 28, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Harrell Funeral Home, Hwy 290W & 100 Heritage Dr., Austin, Texas (in Dripping Springs). Funeral services will be conducted on March 1, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Driftwood Methodist Church in Driftwood, Texas. Burial will follow at the Driftwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries