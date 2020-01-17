Home

URBANSKI, Edmund James Edmund James Urbanski age 91 of Austin, Texas passed away January 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Johnnie and Edward. Edmund is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lee Urbsanski; daughter, Susan Steger and husband Gary; son, Jeff Urbanski and wife Rhonda; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Visitation 2:00 pm 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress. Funeral Service 2:00 pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church 9322 FM 812 Austin, Texas. Interment to follow at Salem Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 17, 2020
