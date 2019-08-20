|
WOLFORD, Edna V. Mrs. Edna V. Wolford, nee Succio, Oct. 7, 1925 - Aug. 17, 2019. Edna slipped free of the bonds tying her to this world and passed peacefully very early Saturday morning. She was preceded on this journey by her loving husband, Carroll J. Wolford, both of her parents, George and Lucia Succio, her brother Joe and sisters Madeline, Helen and Mary. She is survived by her children: James and wife, Gretchen, Stephen and his wife, Johanne Ibsen-Wolford, and Jane Ann and her husband, Douglas, and her five grandchildren: Michael, Taryn, Michelle, Alexandra and Mary. A celebration of Edna's life will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 9933 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX on Monday Aug 26 at 10:00 AM. through Sparkman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the St. Monica Music Ministry (http://www.stmonicachurch.org/resources/ ) and Faith Presbyterian Hospice (https://www.faithpreshospice.org/).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 20, 2019