MORROW, Edsel Eugene "Gene" It is with great sadness that the family of Edsel Eugene Morrow announces his passing on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Gene will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Marihelen, and his children Debbie (Robert), Stacy (Roger), Todd (Kim), and Angel (Reece). Gene will also fondly be remembered by his twelve grandchildren, Brook, Robbie, Laura, Jamie, Barret, Taylor, Sterling, Hannah, Clayton, Brianna, Kinsey, and Haley. Gene also had ten great grandchildren and is survived by his wife, Marihelen Morrow, his brother, Max Parker (Nita). He was predeceased by his mother and father, Ida and Delbert Morrow, his sister, Virginia Cummings, and his sister, Geraldine Branch. Gene was born on June 27, 1934 in Gould, Oklahoma. He was an outstanding two-sport athlete at Gould High School and was proud to be named All-State in baseball as a junior. He went on to play college basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK. It was love at first sight in 1958 when Gene met Marihelen Stanford while working in a grocery store in Hobbs, NM. After a very short courtship of six weeks, they were married in 1958. Gene served in the Army National Guard for 7 years and started working in the insurance industry shortly after college. He moved his family to Garland, TX in 1967 and became active in coaching and in many other organizations in the city of Garland. Gene spent most of his life working in the insurance industry and moved to Round Rock, TX in 1982 to go to work for Association Risk Management (ARM) in Austin, TX. He spent the next 25 years at ARM becoming one of the foremost experts in the state of Texas for third-party claims administration for large associations. Gene's greatest pride was in the large family that he and his wife created. He loved coaching basketball, baseball and softball and spent countless hours coaching his kids and later attending extracurricular activities of his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of every single individual in his family. In addition to the people he loved, the dogs he had in his life brought him great joy, particularly his last two dogs, Baxter 1 and Baxter 2. For those that knew Gene, he was definitely "one of a kind". He was known as "Gene, Gene the Dancing Machine" to many of his friends and family. He was bigger than life and had one of the most infectious and outgoing personalities you could find. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Worship Place, 811 Sun City Blvd., Georgetown, TX 78633. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gene Morrow to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 8, 2020