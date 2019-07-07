CARR, Edward Andrew (Andy) Andy passed away on July 4th, one day before his 72nd birthday, surrounded by friends and family. Born in Springfield, Missouri, Andy is survived by his brother, Harry Carr, and sisters, Dr. Jane Ann Carr and Judy Vanderbilt, and the love of his life, Architecture. moved to Austin in 1970 to attend the University of Texas School of Architecture. Upon graduation, he worked for The Ogelsby Group in Dallas. Andy returned to Austin in 1982 when he was commissioned to design a residence on Lake Austin. The iconic English Tudor home on Taylor Slough is still admired by boaters, decades later. "Copp & Carr" continued to collaborate, design and build homes that have withstood the test of time and bring joy to their residents. Andy's architectural contributions extend beyond residences to include office buildings and medical clinics. As an artist known for his drawing skill and fastidious attention to detail, his designs provide thoughtful proportions and comfortable living spaces. Happiest when designing and drawing into the wee hours, Andy will be fondly remembered for his keen intellect, irreverent sense of humor, and most importantly, his kindness to all. Please honor his memory with a round of golf and a cold beer! Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 7, 2019