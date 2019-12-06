|
|
FREEMAN, Edward Arthur Edward Arthur Freeman was born June 10, 1946 to the late Arthur and Thelma Wilkins Freeman in Bastrop, TX. He attended Anderson High School in Creedmoor, TX. He accepted Christ at an early age at St. Mary's Baptist Church in St. Mary's Colony in Bastrop, TX. Edward joined the United States Army. Edward was United in holy matrimony to Jennie Mae Freeman to this union two beautiful daughters were born and then later in life a handsome son was born Christopher Jordan Freeman. Viewing will be Friday, December 6, 2019 at All Faiths Funeral Home, North Location - Austin, TX Celebration service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church - Cedar Creek, TX. Resting place will be at The Niederwald Cemetery-Niederwald, TX. If you would like to send flowers please see the floral section.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019